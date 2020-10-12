  Monday Oct, 12 2020 03:01:49 PM

BARMM social services ministry gives ₱3M assistance to Sulu IPHO

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 06:00 AM Mon Oct 12, 2020
47
By: 
BPI-BARMM
BARMM's Social Services Minister Atty. Raissa Jajurie (2nd from right) and other officials in Sulu hospital show the donation documents. (MSSD photo)

COTABATO CITY – To help poor patients in Sulu province, BARMM’s Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) provided ₱3 million worth of financial assistance to Sulu’s Integrated Provincial Hospital (IPHO).

On Thursday, October 8, MSSD Minister Raissa Jajurie signed a memorandum of agreement with IPHO Sulu Chief Dr. Farah Tan-Omar for the provision of the assistance.

MSSD is also set to provide ₱1-million each to Luuk District Hospital and Pangutaran District Hospital, both located in the province of Sulu.

Minister Jajurie said, “This medical assistance could help with hospital bills, medicines, and laboratory tests. We hope that this support can help ease the daily burden of our brothers and sisters in Sulu amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This is the fourth leg of MSSD’s series of medical assistance provision among vulnerable hospitals across the Bangsamoro region. On August 25 and September 7, the ministry provided ₱10-million each to Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) in Cotabato City and to Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City, respectively.

Meanwhile on September 24, a MOA was also signed between the MSSD and IPHO Tawi-Tawi for the provision of ₱5-million financial assistance.

The financial aid is part of MSSD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program under the Emergency Assistance Program Fund. (Bureau of Public Information/Photo from MSSD)

