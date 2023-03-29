BARMM starts 6-year rehab plan for Paeng-hit zones

COTABATO CITY – Bangsamoro Government successfully kicked off the formulation of the Bangsamoro Rehabilitation and Recovery Plan Re: Super Typhoon Storm Paeng (BRRP Re STS PAENG) 2023-2028 during a 3-day write shop on March 20-22, 2023 held in this city.



In partnership with the World Bank, the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA) thru the Peace, Public Order, Safety and Security Division (PPOSSD) spearheaded the crafting of the six (6) years plan.



The activity was participated by representatives from the ministries, offices, agencies of the regional government, and some local government units (LGUs).



Accordingly, the said plan will provide a guide for the identification and planning of programs, projects, and activities that would address the rehabilitation and recovery of the ten (10) most affected municipalities in the BARMM and other areas hit by STS Paeng last October 29, 2022.



Included in the list of the most affected municipalities are Datu Blah Sinsuat, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Sultan Mastura, Upi, Guindulungan, and Parang in Maguindanao; Balabagan in Lanao del Sur; Maluso in Basilan; Patikul in Sulu; and Bongao in Tawi-Tawi.



“These participants have successfully drafted the plan’s framework that comprises the medium to long-term goals, outcomes, sectoral objectives, and strategies,” the BPDA said.



The BPDA and the World Bank also planned for a series of activities such as provincial consultations and write shops in the provinces of Maguindanao, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi to improve the decision-making, build understanding, and involve individuals and organizations in the plan’s formulation process.



“This inclusive process will further ensure the project’s long-term viability and enhance its benefits to locally impacted communities and other stakeholders,” the BPDA added. (Kasan Usop, Jr./BIO with reports from BPDA)