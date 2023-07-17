BARMM strengthens disaster planning actions of LGUs

COTABATO CITY — The first phase of the training workshop on formulating and updating BARMM's Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plan for local government units took place from July 10 to 14 in Davao City.

The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), in collaboration with Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD-BARMM), spearheaded the event.

In addition to developing an excellent plan, the 4-day training aimed to enhance the communities' capacity to cope with and recover from the adverse effects of emergencies and disasters. It also aimed to reinforce the concept of a "safety culture" throughout the region.

Atty. Marvin Mokamad, MILG Director of Interior Affairs Services, stressed the ambitious nature of the project and called for everyone's cooperation.

"This plan will serve as a comprehensive framework to address the multifaceted challenges we face and will be facing in the future," Mokamad said.

He emphasized that the goal is not just compliance but a genuine commitment to creating a plan that fosters a more prepared community.

The Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plans (LDRRMP) serve as a guide for implementing disaster risk reduction and management projects, programs, and activities at the local level.

Resource speakers during the workshop included Benzar Bago, LDRRMO III of Bangsamoro READi, and Jofel Delicana, CDO III of the Office of Civil Defense.

Participants in the event included Provincial and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers and staff from the Research and Planning section of the provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, as well as the municipalities of Akbar, Hadji Panglima Tahil, Kalingalan Caluang, Lugus, Bongao, Simunul, and Sibutu, respectively. (Majid Nur/BIO with reports from MILG)