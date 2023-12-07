BARMM turned over MILG building in Pigcawayan and Midsayap SGA clusters

The new Ministry of the Interior and Local Government Field Office opened on December 4, 2023, at Brgy Datu Binasing, Pigcawayan Cluster of the BARMM's Special Geographic Area (SGA).

The Bangsamoro government has budgeted ₱15.5 million for the new structure, which would house interior and local government operations in the SGA, centralizing government development initiatives.

The new facility is one of several Ministry infrastructure projects spread among BARMM's additional 63 barangays.

The Bangsamoro government aims to expand its presence and services in these barangays in order to aid local governance and enhance the lives of its residents.

In a social media post, MILG Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said three major projects were turned over in Midsayap cluster of the SGA.

These were the Barangay Hall for Barangay Damatulan, Community Activity Center for Barangay Olandang, and Solar powered Water System Level II for Barangay Mudseng, all in Midsayap cluster, SGA.