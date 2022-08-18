BARMM turned over new village hall in SGA

COTABATO CITY - Another barangay hall built by Bangsamoto Region has been turned over Wednesday to the local government of Simsiman, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

"We turned over today the completed Barangay Hall of barangay Simsiman in the Pigkawayan Cluster of the Special Geographic Area," Sinarimbo said in a statement.

"We continue to pursue programs and projects aimed at making government felt at the grassroots," he said, adding that more village halls will rise in the BARMM Special Geographic Area.