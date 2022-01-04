BARMM turns over modern school building in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – Proclaiming its battle cry for the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE), through its Education Facilities Section, turned over one unit of completed school building to the Division of Maguindanao II.

The turnover was held Monday, the first working day of 2022 for educators in the region.

Minister Mohaqher Iqbal, BARMM education minister, said the one-story with 2-classroom flagship building amounting to PHP4.2 million was turned over to Ambolodto Elementary School-Annex in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

BARMM-MBHTE battle cry is “no Bangsamoro child should be left behind” in education.

Iqbal said aside from the building, learning materials were also given to the educators to improve teaching methods and education aids.

The building was funded under the 2020 Contingent Fund (CF).

Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal said education is among the priorities of the current BARMM leadership.

"There are two types of education in this world— revealed knowledge and acquired knowledge. Seeking both knowledge should be strengthened in order for us to deal properly with the worldly affairs and affairs in the hereafter," Minister Iqbal said during the turnover program.

“Education is the key to success in this world and in the hereafter" he added.

School education officials and parents in the village have expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the Bangsamoro government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Ahod Ibrahim for the educational support given to them and for the provision of facilities for the benefit and welfare of both the students and the teachers.