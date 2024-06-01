BARMM turns over P53-M to LGU, 20 new village halls to rise across province

MARAWI CITY — The Bangsamoro Government, through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), handed over P53,361,000 to Lanao del Sur Provincial Government on May 30, 2024 for the construction of 20 new barangay halls across the province.

During the ceremonial event, MILG Minister Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba presented the amount to Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Alonto Adiong Jr. This fund, the first tranche of a larger allocation from the General Appropriations Act of the Bangsamoro (GAAB) 2023, is set to transform local governance infrastructure in the province.

“We are deeply thankful for this funding, which is crucial for the construction of these barangay halls. This initiative will greatly assist our barangay officials in fulfilling their responsibilities towards their constituents”, said Governor Adiong.

The project is a cornerstone of BARMM’s comprehensive plan to enhance local governance. These new barangay halls will serve as centers for administrative tasks, community gatherings, and the provision of public services. Designed to facilitate the efficient functioning of barangay officials, these halls are expected to streamline governance and boost community services.

As the transition ends, the Bangsamoro Government of the Day aims to foster a self-reliant and prosperous Bangsamoro community through strategic infrastructure projects and continuous support for local initiatives.

In her message, Minister Dumama-Alba reaffirmed MILG’s commitment to helping the local governments further improve their service delivery to the constituents.

“The assistance of the Bangsamoro Government does not end with the provision of these structures. Rest assured, we are committed to the continuous betterment of the Bangsamoro community” she said.

The construction phase of the new barangay halls is expected to generate local employment opportunities.

Additionally, MILG envisions that improved governance infrastructure is anticipated to attract further investments, contributing to the overall development of Lanao del Sur. (Norjana Malawi/BIO with reports from MILG)