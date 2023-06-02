  Friday Jun, 02 2023 07:45:25 PM

BARMM, UNDP launch #DigitalBangsamoro Center in Piagapo, Lanao del Sur – a first in BARMM

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 17:00 PM Fri Jun 2, 2023
By: 
MILG news release

The first #DigitalBangsamoro Center in the Bangsamoro region, which features an interactive call center and a one-stop shop web portal for public services, was officially opened in the municipality of Piagapo, Lanao del Sur by Ministry of the Interior and Local Government with the support of the United Nations Development Programme - UNDP in the Philippines.

The #LeAPSPH Program is geared towards supporting the Digital Bangsamorovision of the BARMM government. It is currently being piloted in the 2 local government units Piagapo and Butig in Lanao del Sur, with the Digital Center in Piagapo being the first to be launched in the whole BARMM.

The Digital Bangsamoro Center will process business permit applications and requests for certificates of live birth as an initial offering.

The center is connected to the internet through a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) unit, which enables citizens to be online despite the weak telecommunication network in the area.

