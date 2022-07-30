BARMM to upgrade operations, facilities of Madrasahs

COTABATO CITY — Financial subsidies to support both public and private Madaris (Muslim schools) across the region continue to pour since the Madrasah curriculum has been introduced to the education ministry.



On Tuesday, July 26, three (3) Standard Madrasah Curriculum (SMC) implementers under the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) Madaris Education received their subsidies.



A total of Php10,475,000.00 was given to Ibn Siena Integrated School Foundation, Php2,985,000.00 to Hadji Ali Baganian Memorial Schools, Inc, and Php1,895,000.00 to Sultan Muhammad Dipatuan Kudarat Islamic Academy Foundation.



Currently, there are 117 recognized SMC implementers which will benefit from the said financial assistance in order to improve their facilities, operations and teaching services.



This includes the 32 Madaris from Maguindanao I, 10 from Maguindanao II, 14 from Lanao del Sur I, 14 from Lanao del Sur II, 20 from Marawi City, 9 from Basilan, 3 from Lamitan, 4 from Sulu, 3 from Tawi-Tawi and 8 from Cotabato City.



Accordingly, 20-percent of the grant will be used to improve classrooms and school facilities while the other 80-percent will be served for staff salaries.



“Napakalaking tulong nito sa mga Standard Madrasah Curriculum dahil hindi natin maikakaila na napag-iiwanan ang ating mga Madaris Education, although sinasabi natin na ang Madaris ay isa sa mga pioneer ng educational institutes ng BARMM,”Director-General for Madaris Education Prof. Tahir Nalg said.



“Huwag po sila [Bangsamoro Learners in Islamic Studies] mag-alinlangang pumasok sa Madarasah dahil Alhamdulillah [praise God], sa pamamagitan ng BARMM ay mas lalo nating pinapalakas ang Madaris Education,” he added.



Nalg also stressed that most of the Madaris learners could easily find a job in the future because based on their records, 3,977 Ulamas work across the Bangsamoro region under the MBHTE's supervision.



“Hindi na sila mahihirapan maghanap ng trabaho, unlike before na sinasabi ng karamihan na kapag graduate ka ng Islamic studies ay para ka lang sa Masjid [Mosque] pero ngayon marami ng mga nagtatrabaho sakanila sa MBHTE,” DC Nalg said.



MBHTE Deputy Minister Haron Meling, who led the ceremonial turnover of the financial assistance, emphasized that under Article IX, Section 18 of Republic Act 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), the BARMM government makes sure that every Bangsamoro learner receives a balanced education in traditional education and Islamic teachings as well.



“Bangsamoro Government shall establish, maintain, and oversee Madaris education across the region, [and] shall ensure that instruction in Islamic and Arabic studies for Muslim students in public schools is integrated into the elementary and high school curricula," Deputy Minister Meling said.