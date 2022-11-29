BARMM village wins DILG’s Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Award

COTABATO CITY – A remote village in Maguindanao del Sur has become the first barangay in the Bangsamoro region to be honored as winner for this year's 4th-6th Class Municipalities Category of the Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Award (LTIA) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Barangay Kauran in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur becomes the first awardee in the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The national awards ceremony was held Monday at The Manila Hotel.

LTIA is a system of providing economic benefits and other incentives to outstanding Lupong Tagapamayapa, the body that comprises the Katarungang Pambarangay or barangay justice system, established to settle minor cases involving barangay residents outside of the courts that demonstrate exemplary performance in resolving disputes at the grassroots or barangay level.

At least 30 local disputes were peacefully settled through the Kauran Lupong Tagapamayapa this year.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM Minister of the Interior and Local Government, lauded Barangay Kauran and its officials, as well as the Lupong Tagapamayapa, for their efforts in maintaining order and understanding among its constituents.

He stressed that everyone has a moral obligation to bring about genuine development for Bangsamoro and its communities.

“To complete this mission, each of us must carry out our assigned roles and responsibilities,” Sinarimbo said.

“Because of their assistance in resolving problems in their community, we are able to focus on more pressing issues in our Region and promote the welfare of the most vulnerable,” he added.

Kauran was awarded a plaque of recognition, a certificate of recognition, and monetary incentives totaling PHP250,000 by DILG for their outstanding achievement in the implementation of Katarungang Pambarangay, or the barangay justice system.

“We did it via amicable settlement and win-win solution so persons in conflict agree to settle disputes,” Kauran Barangay Chairperson Reynaldo Huesca said in previous interview.

Also present to receive the recognition were MILG Operations and Management Services Director Fausiah Romancap Abdula, Barangay and Community Affairs Chief Cecila Pelobillo, LTIA Regional Focal Point Maurice E Alcala and Ampatuan Local Government Operations Officer Hannan Ampatuan.