BARMM's 200 new cops take oath, begin rigid training

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 10:45 AM Fri Nov 4, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez
TRAINIGN BEGINS. New police officers hurriedly proceeded to a waiting police vehicle that will transport them to the BARMM police regional training center for a 6-month training (PRO-BARMM photo)

PARANG, Maguindanao de Norte – About 200 new police recruits took their oath as patrolman and patrolwoman during attrition program held here on Thursday afternoon.

Starting today, Nov. 5, the 200 police officers will start receiving their salaries and their Land Bank ATM cards had been released during the ceremonies held at Grandstand of Camp Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun, Barangay Making, Parang, Maguidanao del Norte.

“A 6-month training process will initially hone the recruits into becoming full pledge members of the Philippine National Police,” said Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The said recruits have undergone stages of screenings such as Physical Agility Test, Psychiatric and Psychological Examination, Physical, Medical and Dental Examination, Drug Test, and Final Committee Interview.

These screenings filtered the more or less 900 applicants who took their chance in this recruitment cycle after its publication and region-wide information drive.

 

The 200 successful applicants, comprising 170 males and 30 females, are immediately turned over Friday to the Regional Training Center BAR for their Public Safety Basic Recruitment Course (PSBRC).

Brig. Gen. Guyguyon told the new recruits that as they took an oath “you are now vested with authority as law enforcers and reminding you to render the best service not only in BARMM but to the whole nation and the Filipino people.”

He also appealed to the families of the recruits to help their family members to become upright police officers and influence them to be good police officers.

Specifically, the regional police chief urged the new police officers to serve without reservation.

“I urge you to serve the Filipino people without reservation, those in need, the weak, the needy, the poor and marginalized,” Gouguyon said.

