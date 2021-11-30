BARMM's Civil Aeronautics Board undertakes on-site training at CAB-Philippines

COTABATO CITY — Personnel of the Civil Aeronautics Board of the Bangsamoro (CABB) under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) underwent a three-day on-site training at the facility of its national counterpart, the Civil Aeronautics Board of the Philippines, from Nov 22-25, in Pasay City.



The training was part of an agreement between the national Department of Transportation and the MOTC, wherein the former will provide the latter with trainings in preparation for its complete assumption of powers and functions based on the Bangsamoro Organic Law.



CABB Chief Muhammad Galo thanked CAB-Philippines for keeping its promise in providing necessary support to MOTC personnel's capacity development.



"To everyone who is part of this on-site training, I wholeheartedly thank you and express my gratitude. Every drop in the ocean counts and I would never forget those who helped our office sail through this transition," Galo said.



MOTC Minister Dickson Hermoso graced the activity's closing ceremony and said: "Let me finish by saying that you all have worked hard, but in fact, the real work only starts now. This is the beginning of our concerted efforts to work together with our partners to support the capacity needs of promoting transport connectivity in the Bangsamoro."



CAAB Senior Transportation Regulation Officers Myriah Macao and Abdel Nazeef D. Alangca, and TROs II Irene Mae Mandi and Jalaine D. Sampaco were participants in the training. (Bangsamoro Information Office)