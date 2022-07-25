BARMM's Interior Minister condemns murder of Lamitan former Mayor Rose Furigay

Statement of BARMM Interior Minsiter Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo on the killing of ex-Mayor Furigay in Ateneo de Manila University campus.

"We condemn in the strongest words possible the killing of Lamitan City Mayor Rosita "Rose" Furigay who was slain while attending her daughter's graduation ceremony in Manila.

"Mayor Furigay was one of the top performing Mayors of the Bangsamoro region and a consistent SGLG Awardee.

"We condole with her family and offer our prayers for the swift recovery of her daughter who was also injured in this incident.

"The perpetrator/s must be brought to justice."