Basilan’s Isabela City under GCQ from Oct. 16 to 31

Local News • 16:00 PM Sat Oct 16, 2021
John M. Unson
Authorities are enforcing the GCQ in Isabela City. (From Isabela City LGU)

COTABATO CITY --- The city government of Isabela in Basilan is enforcing general community quarantine (GCQ) from October 16 to 31 to stop the spike in local COVID-19 cases.

Local officials, among them city administrator Joel Zanoria, confirmed this via posts on Facebook Saturday, the start of their GCQ enforcement.

Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman and her constituent-city officials reportedly agreed to enforce GCQ in the city to maximize efforts of preventing the spread of coronavirus infection among constituents.

Police, the Army’s 10st Infantry Brigade and the administration of Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman are helping the Isabela City LGU enforce the GCQ.

Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard are also helping guard the port and coastlines of Isabela City against GCQ violators. 

 

