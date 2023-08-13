Basilan ambush: Army trooper slain, 9 others hurt

ISABELA CITY, Basilan – One soldier was killed and nine others were wounded during the ambush carried out by unidentified assailants in Barangay Ulitan, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan on August 12, 2023, 3:45 pm Saturday.

The attack occurred while the troops of 64th Infantry Battalion together with Joint Peace Security Team (JPST) and Local Government Unit of Ungkaya Pukan were on their mission to assess the area and prepare for the forthcoming Medical and Outreach program.

The activity was intended to provide much-needed medical assistance and support to the local community. As the troops were conducting their assessment, they were ambushed by unidentified perpetrators, which led to a deadly confrontation.

Tragically, one soldier lost his life in line of duty, and nine others sustained injuries.

The wounded soldiers were promptly evacuated to Camp Navarro General Hospital, Western Mindanao Command, Zamboanga City for necessary medical treatment and care.

"We condemn this coward act of violence in the strongest terms. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen and injured soldiers during this unfortunate incident. The 64IB soldiers were on a mission to provide essential services to the community and this act of violence is a threat to the welfare of the people,” Brigadier General Alvin V Luzon, commander of Joint Task Force of Basilan said.

Furthermore, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG) - Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH) in Basilan, Hadji Samad Ahaddin, affirmed his commitment to launch a thorough investigation if there were MILF members involved in the ambush and strongly condemned this act of violence.

He made sure that if any of their members were involved, they will be made accountable in violation with the ceasefire agreement signed between the Government of the Philippines and MILF.

The Joint Task Force Basilan remains committed to upholding peace and security in the province of Basilan and will continue to collaborate closely with local authorities to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The community's resolve to stand united against acts of violence and terror is unwavering, and efforts to foster stability and development in Barangay Ulitan, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan will persist.