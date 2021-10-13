  Wednesday Oct, 13 2021 06:20:19 PM

Basilan PPOC wants closure on ambush of poll official 

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 16:15 PM Wed Oct 13, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
 Gov. Jim Salliman is chairperson of the Provincial Peace and Order Council. (File photo/John Unson) 

COTABATO CITY --- The chairperson of Basilan’s provincial peace and order council, Gov. Jim Salliman, reiterated Wednesday his appeal to authorities to put a closure to Monday’s ambush of an election officer in the province.

“We condemn the incident and call again on the police and the military to help each other identify and file appropriate charges against the culprits,” Salliman said in a statement, speaking as chairperson of PPOC.

He was referring to Monday’s gun attack in Isabela City in Basilan that left Aknam Hashim, election officer of Maluso town, and his daughter, wounded.

The victims were together in a car when they were attacked by gunmen positioned at one side of the busy Rizal Avenue in Isabela City in Basilan, reports reaching the headquarters of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Parang, Maguindanao stated.  

The victims sustained bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.

“We want their attackers identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of law,” Salliman

 

