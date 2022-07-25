Basileños saddened by murder of Furigay, aide

COTABATO CITY – Leaders in Basilan have condemned the murder on Sunday in Quezon City of Lamitan City’s former three-termer mayor and her aide.

Rose Furigay, whose third and last term as mayor ended June 30, and companion Victor Capistrano, were killed with a pistol by physician Chao Tiao Yumol, in the premises of the Ateneo de Manila University.

Furigay’s daughter, Hanna, was badly hurt in the shooting frenzy.

Yumol also shot dead a security guard named Jeneven Bandiola as he escaped.

He was arrested by pursuing police teams, now clamped down in a police detention facility.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman said Monday the incident was “barbaric,” something that needs immediate judicial closure.

“I condemn the murder of former Mayor Furigay and her staff, Victor and security guard Bandiola,” Salliman, chairman of the Basilan provincial peace and order council, said.

He said Furigay was a good leader, under whose tenure that lasted for nine years, the Lamitan city government received several Seal of Good Local Governance citations from the central office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Lamitan City is one of two cities in Basilan.

Besides Lamitan City, the province also covers Isabela City and 11 other towns.

Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman said he was saddened by the deaths of Furigay and two others in the gun attack pulled off by someone who is also from their province.

Yumol is also a resident of Lamitan City.

Gerry Salapuddin, administrator of the Southern Philippines Development Authority, said he wants speedy justice for Furigay, Capistrano and Bandiola.

Salapuddin is from Basilan’s Tuburan town, which is near Lamitan City.

“I partake of the grief of the families of the victims. I am urging them to be sober in this trying time and allow the wheel of justice to roll over the perpetrator of this shocking crime,” Salapuddin said.