Basketball game marred by gun attack, 3 hurt

COTABATO CITY - A supposedly peaceful basketball game among three friends in a makeshift roadside court on Saturday night turned bloody when unidentified men shot them with pistols, hurting all of them.

The Cotabato City Police Precint 1, in a report to city police director Col. Querubin Manalang, Jr. and Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said that Magtanggol Bandon, Saidamen Bangon and a playmate, initially identified only as Johan for being a minor, were hurt in the attack.

The victims were playing basketball at Alamanza Street in Barangay Poblacion 3 here when the suspects casually approached them while one was dribbling a ball, opened fire and hurriedly escaped.

The victims were immediately transported by emergency responders and responding personnel of the local police to a hospital for treatment.

Police probers are still trying to identify the culprits for prosecution.