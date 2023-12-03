  Sunday Dec, 03 2023 06:11:20 PM

Basketball game marred by gun attack, 3 hurt

Local News • 13:00 PM Sun Dec 3, 2023
104
By: 
John Felix Unson
Investigators are still clueless on who shot and wounded three friends playing basketball on Saturday night. (From Cotabato City PS 1)

COTABATO CITY - A supposedly peaceful basketball game among three friends in a makeshift roadside court on Saturday night turned bloody when unidentified men shot them with pistols, hurting all of them.

The Cotabato City Police Precint 1, in a report to city police director Col. Querubin Manalang, Jr. and Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said that Magtanggol Bandon, Saidamen Bangon and a playmate, initially identified only as Johan for being a minor, were hurt in the attack.

The victims were playing basketball at Alamanza Street in Barangay Poblacion 3 here when the suspects casually approached them while one was dribbling a ball, opened fire and hurriedly escaped.

The victims were immediately transported by emergency responders and responding personnel of the local police to a hospital for treatment.

Police probers are still trying to identify the culprits for prosecution.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

CCAA condemns Marawi bombing

The Council for Climate and Conflict Action Asia (CCAA, formerly International Alert Philippines) condemns the brutal bombing attack on a mass in...

Cardinal Quevedo statement on MSU Marawi bombing

The massacre at the Mindanao State University Gym in Marawi City during Sunday Mass this morning is a crime that literally cries out to heaven....

Basketball game marred by gun attack, 3 hurt

COTABATO CITY - A supposedly peaceful basketball game among three friends in a makeshift roadside court on Saturday night turned bloody when...

Caritas Philippines condemns bombing in Marawi

MANILA Caritas Philippines, the humanitarian, development, and advocacy arm of the Catholic Church in the Philippines condemns in strongest terms the...

BARMM Interior Minister Sinarimbo condemns MSU Marawi Christian mass bombing

Statement of the MILG Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo on the MSU Marawi Gymnasium Bombing December 3, 2023 "We condemn in the strongest...