BDCP vital in Cotabato City peace and order: PDEA's Castro

COTABATO CITY - Regional Director Gil Cesario Castro of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM), along with IAV Joseph Theodore B. Atila, chief operation division, attended a joint meeting of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) and City Peace and Order Council (CPOC) in Cotabato City.

This meeting was chaired by the Honorable Mayor Mohammad Ali C. Matabalao and held at the Pagana Convention, Cotabato City.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss important matters related to drug abuse prevention, sustaining a drug-cleared status in barangays, and maintaining peace and order situation in the community.

Mayor Matabalao calls for an immediate solution to the recent incidents here in the city.

Director Castro emphasized the importance of the Barangay Local Government Unit's vital role in the implementation of the Barangay Drug Clearing Program which complements solving drug-related crimes.

He likewise elaborated on the PDEA’s balanced approach to supply and demand reduction strategy, wherein the supply efforts focused on the tactical and legal offensive in which apprehended drug personalities will be prosecuted and the proper implementation of rehabilitation for PWUDs through the Barangay Drug Clearing Program.

He also reiterated the local government unit’s liability if they fail to implement the program.

“I urge the BADAC’s active participation in the Barangay Drug Clearing Program as well as the community’s collaboration in the fight against illegal drugs. Let us continue to work together for the betterment of the Cotabateños,” Castro added.