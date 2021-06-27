Benigno Aquino III, PH’s 15th president, laid to rest

MANILA – Former president Benigno Simeon Cojuangco-Aquino III’s ashes were laid to rest Saturday at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City.

After the necrological services at the Church of Gesu inside the campus of his alma mater, Ateneo de Manila in Quezon City, Aquino’s urn was buried beside the tombs of his parents, former senator Benigno Jr. and Corazon, the president four terms earlier.

Sisters Ballsy Cruz, Pinky Abellada, Viel Dee, and Kris Aquino were joined by an estimated 500 other sympathizers.

“Si Noy ayaw nya talaga na maging pabigat siya. Ayaw nya na kami’y nag-aalala at ayaw nya na hindi kami nakakatulog dahil sa pag-iisip sa kanya. Ngayon, nabutas na ang aming pagsasamahan. Nawala na yung gitna. Hindi na uli kami magiging kumpleto (Noy didn’t want to be a burden. He didn’t want us to worry or lose sleep over his condition. Now, we’ve lost him. Out middle sibling is gone. We will never be complete again),” Cruz, the eldest, said in her eulogy.