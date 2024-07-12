  Friday Jul, 12 2024 02:30:16 AM

BGC to launch voters’ education, backs Comelec’s campaign

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 21:30 PM Thu Jul 11, 2024
97
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan. (Photo from BGC)

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Grand Coalition in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will launch its own voters’ education in the coming days to help increase voters’ awareness in next year’s regional balloting.

In a statement released by UBJP, Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan said the party will also support the voters’ education to be launched by the Commission on Elections following a survey by Institute for Autonomy and Governance (IAG) that showed majority of likely voters in BARMM have no idea about the new electoral system.

Tan and TESDA Director General Suharto Mangudadatu also supported the statement of Comelec Chair George Garcia about the necessity of voters’ education program across BARMM.

“If a registered voter knows the process, he or she will go out and participate thereby increasing the turnout during elections,” Tan said.

In Cotabato City, the Serbisyong Inklusibo-Alyansang Progresibo (SIAP) Cotabato City Chapter, has been holding fora in different villages in the city and conducting voter’s education program, according to Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, SIAP president for Cotabato City and Special Geographic Area (SGA)

