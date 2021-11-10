  Wednesday Nov, 10 2021 04:18:44 AM

BIFF with 60mm mortar tube yields to Army in NoCot

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 00:15 AM Wed Nov 10, 2021
32
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
This 60 mm mortar was voluntarily turned-over by a member of outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) after he decided to live normal lives and be with his family. (Army photo)  

COTABATO CITY  – A member of terrorist group operating in Maguindanao and North Cotabato has voluntarily surrendered Tuesday to authorities with his powerful war material – a 60 mm mortar launcher.

On Wednesday, Lt. Colonel Edgardo Vilchez Jr, commander of the 34th Infantry Battalion, said “Alias Omar” voluntarily came forward to surrender in Salunayan, Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Omar belonged to the BIFF-Kagi Karialan faction and his surrendered was made possible through the joint efforts of Midsayap Local Government Unit, Midsayap police forces, community leaders and 34th Infantry Battalion.

Major General Juvymax Uy, 6th Infantry Division commander, lauded the efforts of the Local Government Unit of Midsayap and the government security forces who facilitated the surrender.

“We genuinely recognize our partner stakeholders, especially the Local Chief Executives and community leaders, in your long-drawn efforts and contributions in the prevention, transforming and countering violent extremism in your area,” Maj. Gen. Uy, also commander of Joint Task Force Central, said in a statement.

“The surrender of the former rebel is an indication that the stronghold of the BIFF is continuously weakening as more of their members are now returning to the folds of law.” Maj. Gen. Uy added.

Omar is undergoing debriefing and processing of livelihood assistance/packages from government programs to help him start his new and peaceful life and be a part of the mainstream society. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cops arrest wanted coupled with guns in Lanao del Sur

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao  – A couple wanted for various crimes were arrested in Marawi City after several days of surveillance operations...

BIFF with 60mm mortar tube yields to Army in NoCot

COTABATO CITY  – A member of terrorist group operating in Maguindanao and North Cotabato has voluntarily surrendered Tuesday to authorities with...

Former Cotabato City Councilor Linda U. Ampatuan dies

COTABATO CITY – Another brilliant Moro leader have gone to the life beyond. In his FB post, former Cotabato City Councilor Bruce Matabalao said...

Sara withdraws from mayoralty race; Baste replaces her

DAVAO CITY - Mayor Sara Z. Duterte on Tuesday afternoon withdrew her re-election bid and named her brother, Vice Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte...

Groups join Metro Manila caravan to show support for Go’s VP bid

Sectors from various walks of life showed their support for the vice presidential bid of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go as they attended a Metro...