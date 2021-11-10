BIFF with 60mm mortar tube yields to Army in NoCot

COTABATO CITY – A member of terrorist group operating in Maguindanao and North Cotabato has voluntarily surrendered Tuesday to authorities with his powerful war material – a 60 mm mortar launcher.

On Wednesday, Lt. Colonel Edgardo Vilchez Jr, commander of the 34th Infantry Battalion, said “Alias Omar” voluntarily came forward to surrender in Salunayan, Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Omar belonged to the BIFF-Kagi Karialan faction and his surrendered was made possible through the joint efforts of Midsayap Local Government Unit, Midsayap police forces, community leaders and 34th Infantry Battalion.

Major General Juvymax Uy, 6th Infantry Division commander, lauded the efforts of the Local Government Unit of Midsayap and the government security forces who facilitated the surrender.

“We genuinely recognize our partner stakeholders, especially the Local Chief Executives and community leaders, in your long-drawn efforts and contributions in the prevention, transforming and countering violent extremism in your area,” Maj. Gen. Uy, also commander of Joint Task Force Central, said in a statement.

“The surrender of the former rebel is an indication that the stronghold of the BIFF is continuously weakening as more of their members are now returning to the folds of law.” Maj. Gen. Uy added.

Omar is undergoing debriefing and processing of livelihood assistance/packages from government programs to help him start his new and peaceful life and be a part of the mainstream society.