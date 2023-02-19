BIFF leader tagged in ambush-slay of cops gunned down 

TACURONG CITY --- Soldiers killed here Saturday a local terrorist wanted for the fatal ambush of a town police chief and an escort last year in Maguindanao del Sur and other heinous offenses, including coddling of drug dealers.

Abdulkarim Lumbatan Hashim, most known as Commander Jacket of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, and a still unidentified companion, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds sustained in the brief gunfight in the premises of the bus terminal here.

The BIFF, fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, and its allies, the Dawlah Islamiya and the Al-Khobar, are blamed for all deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2014.

Backed by the police, members of the Army-led anti-terror Task Force Talakudong, Joint Task Force Central and personnel of the 1st Mechanized Brigade were to frisk and inspect Hashim and his companion for firearms, but they pulled out guns and opened fire, sparking a gunfight.

The 1st Mechanized Brigade, in a report to Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said soldiers have no way but neutralize Hashim and his companion immediately knowing his suicidal character.

Hashim and his followers were tagged in the August 29, 2022 fatal ambush in Barangay Kapinpilan in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur of Lt. Reynaldo Samson, police chief in the municipality, and his escort, Cpl. Salipudin Endab.

They had also, in recent months, attacked the outposts of Army units under 6th ID in different areas in Maguindanao del Sur province, including detachments of soldiers guarding government infrastructure projects, one of which resulted in the death of Army Cpl. Allan Balena.

Members of different municipal peace and order councils told reporters Hashim was also notorious for collecting “protection money” from commercial establishments and owners of public transportations operating in Maguindanao del Sur.

Sources from the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region said Saturday he also provided sanctuary and even aided drug traffickers in circulating shabu in remote barangays in the province.