Big agri project launched in upland Lanao del Sur town

COTABATO CITY ---- Residents of Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur stand to benefit from a joint corn and soya production venture of the Southern Philippines Development Authority and a bloc of local and foreign benefactors.

Gerry Salapuddin, SPDA administrator, told reporters Saturday representatives from his office, from the Asia Pacific Precision Agriculture Group, or ASPC AG, and community leaders converged in Barangay Bandara Ingud, Amai Manabilang last month for the project’s introduction to the local communities.

The project also aims to expand in nearby Wao town, also in Lanao del Sur, a component province of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The SPDA has 26,000-hectares of contiguous parcels of lands in both municipalities.

The mobilization of the project last month involved senior ASPC AG representatives Wilson De Vera and a companion, the American Johnny Brown, and officials of the Lanao del Sur Corn Development Corporation.

SPDA’s deputy administrator, Munap Pacio, and operations manager, Cris Dagala, were also present in the engagement.

Salapuddin said the large-scale corn and soya production project in Amai Manabilang can employ local residents and boost the town’s economy.

“It is the residents of Amai Manabilang, in particular, and Lanao del Sur, in general, who will benefit from this undertaking,” Salapuddin said.

He said he wants the developers of the project to employ local residents.

BARMM Labor Minister Romeo Sema said Saturday his office will support the joint initiative of the SPDA, the ASPC AG and its local counterparts.

“The local labor sector shall gain from this apparently,” Sema said.

Sema said the Ministry of Labor and Employment-BARMM is ready to provide interventions needed to hasten the corn and soya production project.

“These are the kind of development ventures we need in the Bangsamoro region to improve the local economy,” Sema said.