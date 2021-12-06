  Monday Dec, 06 2021 02:58:03 PM

Big Lapu-Lapu catch for the day

Local News • 11:30 AM Mon Dec 6, 2021
46
By: 
John M. Unson
A 9.8 kilo Lapu-Lapu caught less than a mile off Barangay Pura in Datu Blah Sinsuat. (John Unson)

DATU BLAH SINSUAT, Maguindanao - Weighing 9.8 kilos, this Lapu-Lapu, or Grouper, could be the biggest catch for Monday in the territorial seas of this town.

This peaceful municipality is now touted as the new off-shore fishing capital of Maguindanao, located in the west of the province.

This will sell for more than P1,000 in the local markets and, possibly, more than P2,000 in Cotabato City, where fisherfolk here market their daily catch. 

This is so ordinary in Datu Blah Sinsuat, according to merchants and local officials.

The office of Mayor Marshall Sinsuat, the municipal police and the 5th Marine Battalion of the Philippine Navy are together protecting the seas here from illegal fishing like use of dynamites, cyanide and fine-meshed nets. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Big Lapu-Lapu catch for the day

DATU BLAH SINSUAT, Maguindanao - Weighing 9.8 kilos, this Lapu-Lapu, or Grouper, could be the biggest catch for Monday in the territorial seas...

Basilan mayor killed, another local exec hurt in Zamboanga attack

COTABATO CITY --- An incumbent mayor in Basilan, Darusallam Lajid of Al-Barka, was killed while another mayor, Alih Sali of Akbar, was hurt in a gun...

BARMM continues Covid-19 vax drive, opens more hubs

COTABATO CITY – To cater Bangsamoro residents who missed to participate in the recent 3-day Bayanihan, Bakunahan national Covid-19 vaccination drive...

Widow, son, killed in Maguindanao ambush

TALAYAN, Maguindanao --- Gunmen shot dead a widow and her son in a daytime attack in a busy stretch of a national highway here Sunday. Col.Jibin...

BARMM breaks ground for 14 village halls in North Cotabato

KABACAN, North Cotabato – Pinasinayaan noong sabado ng Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao ang 14 na barangay halls sa Kabacan at Carmen cluster ng...