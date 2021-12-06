Big Lapu-Lapu catch for the day

DATU BLAH SINSUAT, Maguindanao - Weighing 9.8 kilos, this Lapu-Lapu, or Grouper, could be the biggest catch for Monday in the territorial seas of this town.

This peaceful municipality is now touted as the new off-shore fishing capital of Maguindanao, located in the west of the province.

This will sell for more than P1,000 in the local markets and, possibly, more than P2,000 in Cotabato City, where fisherfolk here market their daily catch.

This is so ordinary in Datu Blah Sinsuat, according to merchants and local officials.

The office of Mayor Marshall Sinsuat, the municipal police and the 5th Marine Battalion of the Philippine Navy are together protecting the seas here from illegal fishing like use of dynamites, cyanide and fine-meshed nets.