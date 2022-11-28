  Monday Nov, 28 2022 10:28:02 PM

Bigtime oil price rollback on Tuesday, Nov. 29

Darwin Divino/contributor
MANILA – Oil companies today announced another round of oil price rollback that will take effect Tuesday morning.

The pump prices of diesel will be P3.95 per liter lower while the prices of kerosene and gasoline will be reduced by P2.65 and P0.85 per liter, respectively.

The Dept of Energy announced that the price adjustments were based on the monitoring of the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) from Nov. 21 to 24.

The MOPS is a daily average of all trading transactions of petroleum products in the Singapore trading hub where the Philippines acquire supplies of petroleum products.

