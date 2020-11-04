BIR-Cotabato on temporary shutdown due to Covid-19 infections

COTABATO CITY – The Bureau of Internal Revenue-Revenue District Office (BIR-RDO) 107 here temporarily shut down its physical operation from Nov. 3- 6 after nine of its employees tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Last week, nine of the agency's employees came out positive for the virus.

“All infected BIR-Cotabato personnel are now in isolation,” Nora Macarambon, BIR-RDO 107 chief, told the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday.

Macarambon said their office has coordinated with the city health office for the mandatory swabbing of its 45 remaining employees.

She advised the public to proceed to authorized banks even if they do not have tax identification number verification for any pending transaction with the BIR-Cotabato office.

“Appropriate communique on the matter was sent to the respective banks,” Macarambon said, adding that the health and safety of the employees and taxpayers remain their top priority. (PNA)