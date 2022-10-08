BIR in Sox shuts down 60 business establishments internal revenue violations

TACURONG CITY - Personnel of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) – Revenue Region 18 (RR18) clamped down across SOCCSKSARGEN Region a total of 60 establishments Friday for violation of internal revenue laws.

BIR-RR18 Director Rodrigo Rivamonte, whose area covers the SOCCSKSARGEN Region, led the implementation of the closure order for the various businesses registered under owner Marites Laforteza Mones of which the main office is registered under RDO. No. 109 – Tacurong City.

The business proprietor operates 42 pharmacy stores, five local media outlets (FM stations), six restaurants, and two beauty salons, among others.

“The set of closure orders were signed by Deputy Commissioner-Operations Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. for violation of internal revenue laws, rules, and regulations,” Rivamonte said in a statement.

Among the participating BIR RR18 district offices in the shutting down of the establishments were Revenue District Office (RDO) 109 – Tacurong City led by RDO Aileen A. Punzalan, RDO 111– Koronadal City headed by RDO Evelyn T. Mallillin, RDO 110 - General Santos City by RDO Samer Muti, and RDO 108– Kidapawan City led by RDO Daisy Franco.

He added that the closures stemmed from the conduct of surveillance on the daily sales of the taxpayer.

“It was established that there was an under-declaration of sales by more than 30 percent,” he said.

Rivamonte said the closure order shall only be lifted when there has been a payment of deficiency taxes inclusive of penalties corresponding to the understatement of taxable sales or receipts.

Efforts to reach Mones failed as of posting.