Bishop tells students to reconnect with people

MANILA – As classes start next week, an official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines - Episcopal Commission on Catechesis and Catholic Education (CBCP-ECCCE) has encouraged students and teachers to open the incoming school year full of trust and eagerness.

Bishop Jose Elmer Mangalinao, chairman of the Commission of Bayombong, said the return of face-to-face classes is a great opportunity for students to reconnect with fellow learners, teachers, and people in general.

"We welcome the new school year with so much hope and enthusiasm,” Mangalinao said in an interview over Radio Veritas on Friday. “We are hoping that everybody learned from this pandemic on how important the face-to-face medium of instruction is, and on how valuable it is to see your teachers, classmates, and friends each day.”

He also urged educators and school personnel to continue with their mission to educate the youth.

“As we are given another chance to begin again, may we all learn that we are blessed with the gifts of life, faith, and mission,” Mangalinao said.

“I pray that all those involved in the training, formation, and education of our young may take to heart the mission of helping them see the meaning of life by their words and actions.”

School Year 2022-2023 will start on August 22 with some schools carrying out face-to-face classes while others will implement blended modular learning.

The Department of Education reported that at least 27 million students have enrolled for this academic year. (PNA)