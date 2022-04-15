  Friday Apr, 15 2022 10:45:18 AM

Bishop to voters: Choose a servant, not a boss

Church • 04:45 AM Fri Apr 15, 2022
22
By: 
CBCP
Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan kisses the foot of a man during the Holy Thursday ceremony at the San Roque Cathedral in Caloocan City, April 14, 2022. COURTESY OF RHOMA CERDIÑA | KALOOKAN DIOCESE

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan on Thursday warned those in power to act responsibly or it will destroy them.

Speaking during the Mass of the Lord’s last supper, he lamented those who “act like gods” when they get into a position of power.

“It’s dangerous to be in a position of power, man can get drunk with it and even go crazy,” David said in homily at the Kalookan Cathedral.

“They are the type that the devil can play with. They become a new kind of slave, enthralled by power,” he said.

Saying that such lust for power is a “disease”, he said that its cure is being like Jesus who assumed the role of slave by washing the feet of his disciples.

“It means being humble,” said David, who is also the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

“For us disciples of Christ, leadership must be done in the spirit of servitude, servanthood.”

With less than a month before the elections, the bishop asked the voters to discern their choices for the May 9 polls.

“It is important to ask this coming May… who among the choices will act like a boss, and who will act like a servant who will not be ashamed to wash feet?” he said.

During the Mass, the bishop also washed the feet of 12 faithful to recreate what Jesus did to his apostles prior to his crucifixion.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Bishop to voters: Choose a servant, not a boss

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan on Thursday warned those in power to act responsibly or it will destroy them. Speaking during the Mass of...

Authorities ensuring safe Lenten holidays

COTABATO CITY  - Security in Christian worship sites in central Mindanao has markedly been tight as part of an effort to protect worshipers...

Vaccination is an act of love 

Pope Francis has said, “getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable.” Protect your...

Bangsamoro clerics allow setting up of vax hubs in mosques

COTABATO CITY --- A bloc of Islamic theologians issued Tuesday a “fatwah” allowing the setting up of vaccination hubs in mosques to address low anti-...

3 drug peddlers in Balindong, Lanao del Sur arrested

COTABATO CITY - The police clamped down three drug peddlers nabbed Tuesday in Balindong town in Lanao del Sur. Personnel of the Balindong...