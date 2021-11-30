  Tuesday Nov, 30 2021 07:39:43 PM

BJMP, BFP supporting BARMM's vax campaign 

HEALTH • 16:45 PM Tue Nov 30, 2021
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology are helping push the Bangsamoro government’s three-day anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign forward.

The activity will end Wednesday, December 1.

There are members of the BJMP and BFP in the Bangsamoro region who are registered nurses and well-trained emergency medical service responders.

Health Minister Bashary Latiph of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and their director-general, the physician Amirel Usman, separately said Tuesday they are grateful to BARMM’s BFP and BJMP personnel for supporting the vaccination campaign.

Members of the BFP and BJMP in the region are helping check the condition of persons wishing to have anti-coronavirus jabs in a vaccination hub at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex inside the 32-hectare BARMM regional capitol in Cotabato City.

“To these uniformed men and women, we are grateful,” Doctor Usman said Tuesday. (John Unson)

