Blast hits Pikit, North Cotabato

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 05:30 AM Mon Feb 7, 2022
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY ----A powerful blast ripped through a residential area in Pikit town in North Cotabato at 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said early Monday that he had ordered the North Cotabato Provincial Police Office and the Pikit Municipal Police to cooperate in identifying its perpetrator for immediate prosecution.

No one was hurt or killed in the incident but the explosion that reverberated through a dwelling enclave along M. Abad Street in Barangay Poblacion Pikit caused panic among villagers.

Personnel of the Pikit Municipal Police Station are unsure yet if a fragmentation grenade or a 40 millimeter explosive projectile, fired from a distance, was used in the bombing of the house of a merchant, Anquing Cadulong Masla.

There are talks spreading around purporting that two men on a motorcycle together pulled off the grenade attack.

The explosive reportedly landed on the roof of Masla’s house and went off.

A roadside police security outpost in Pikit was also bombed by still unidentified motorcycle-riding men last month. (John Unson)

