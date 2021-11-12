Bong Go extends support to the struggling communities in Agusan del Sur

As he remains committed to help Filipinos uplift their living conditions amid the national health crisis, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go had his team distribute assistance to 1,160 struggling residents in Esperanza, Agusan del Sur on Monday, November 8.

Go’s staff organized the distribution activities at the respective covered courts of the municipality and Brgy. Labao. They split the beneficiaries into smaller groups and implemented necessary safety and health protocols to avoid the further spread of coronavirus.

The outreach team gave snacks, masks and vitamins to the residents. They also gave away new pairs of shoes and bicycles to some residents.

As an advocate for quality education, Go also sent computer tablets to selected residents to aid children as they pursue their education under the blended learning setup.

Further, the Department of Social Welfare and Development provided each recipient with financial support to help sustain their daily needs. Lastly, the Department of Trade and Industry and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority provided livelihood support and scholarship grants, respectively, to beneficiaries based on their evaluation.

"Maraming salamat talaga kay Senador Bong Go para sa mga tulong na kanyang ibinigay sa amin kahit na sa panahon ngayon. Nakakatuwa dahil naisipan niya pa magbigay sa mga tao. Maraming maraming salamat," Jonalyn Recto, 38, expressed in an interview.

Go then encouraged the residents to join the national vaccination program once eligible as it would not only protect them from the virus but would also protect their families and communities as well.

“Kung mahal n’yo po ang inyong mga pamilya, magpabakuna na po kayo. Huwag ho kayong matakot sa bakuna.”

“Ang bakuna po ang tanging susi o solusyon para unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay,” he added.

The senator offered further aid to help any resident with medical concerns and informed them that they may visit Democrito O. Plaza Memorial Hospital in Prosperidad where there is a Malasakit Center available to assist them with their medical expenses.

Principally authored and sponsored by Go, Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 provides indigent patients convenient access to medical programs offered by DSWD, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

“Sa ngayon naman po binabalanse po ng ating gobyerno ang buhay, kalusugan, at ekonomiya. Importante po sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte ang buhay ng bawat tao,” Go expressed.

“Ang pera naman po’y kikitain, subalit ‘yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya importante pong pangalagaan po natin ang kalusugan at buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” he emphasized.

Go, who also serves as the Vice Chair of Senate Committee Finance, supported the road concretion along Bentahon to Mahagkot and the installation of solar-powered street lights for the local government of Esperanza to further help improve public service delivery in the town.

He likewise supported the construction or improvement of existing roads in Bayugan, Bunawan, Prosperidad, San Luis and Veruela; concreting of local roads in La Paz; construction of multi-purpose buildings in Bayugan, Prosperidad and San Luis; construction of an evacuation center in Prosperidad and Talacogon; and the installation of reinforced concrete pipe culvert with pavement widening in Trento.

Other major initiatives he supported include the construction of a new public market and slaughterhouse in Bunawan; development of the Sibagat public park; acquisition of ambulances for the local governments of La Paz and San Luis; and acquisition of dump trucks for the local government of San Luis.

Ending his remarks, Go thanked the local officials of Esperanza led by Mayor Leonida Manpatillan and Vice Mayor Eric Siohan for extending much needed support to their community.

Go’s team previously conducted similar distributions in Bayugan City, Loreto, La Paz, Rosario, San Francisco, and Butuan city.

“Pupuntahan ko kayo saang sulok ng Pilipinas. Iyan po ang ipinangako ko sa inyo. Gusto ko pong makapagbigay ng solusyon sa inyong mga problema at makapag-iwan po ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati,” Go assured.

“Nakakawala yan ng aming pagod… kami ni Pangulong Duterte napapagod rin po kami subalit kayo po ang nagbibigay ng lakas sa amin na harapin ang krisis na ito at makapagserbisyo pa ng husto para sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino,” he added.