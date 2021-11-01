Bong Go helps Monkayo transport workers, assures more help from govt

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's office extended additional assistance to transport workers affected by the pandemic during the Land Transportation Office caravan conducted in Monkayo, Davao de Oro on Wednesday, October 27. The caravan aims to teach drivers and motorists about traffic rules while also providing free license renewal and registration services.

In a video message, Go informed the beneficiaries that the government is carefully studying and recalibrating its policies to deal with the ongoing pandemic while balancing the interests of all impacted sectors. He also reassured them that the government will continue to assist them in the face of the public health crisis.

“Alam ko mahirap ang panahon ngayon at nasa krisis tayo dulot ng COVID-19. Maraming nawalan ng trabaho at nagsara na negosyo. Gayunpaman, binabalanse ng gobyerno ang lahat para unti-unti na natin mabuksan ang ekonomiya. Siyempre uunahin natin palagi ang kalusugan at buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” reassured Go.

“Patuloy lang tayong magtulungan, magbayanihan at magmalasakit sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Ginagawa ng gobyerno ang lahat para malampasan natin itong krisis na ito,” he added.

His staff distributed meals, vitamins, masks, and face shields to a total of 438 transport workers at the Octa-M Farm in Monkayo. They gave selected workers new shoes and bicycles for their work commutes, as well as computer tablets to help their children with their classes.

Furthermore, as part of the government's relief efforts to aid those affected by the pandemic, a team from the Department of Social Welfare and Development distributed financial assistance. Potential beneficiaries for livelihood and scholarship programs were also assessed by the Department of Trade and Industry and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

The senator, who is also Chair of Senate Committee on Health, reminded workers that they may visit the Malasakit Center located at the Compostela Valley Provincial Hospital branches in Montevista, Laak, Maragusan, and Pantukan and the Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City should they require medical assistance.

The center is a one-stop shop which brings together the DSWD, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office under one roof.

To date, there are 146 Malasakit Centers which have so far assisted three million patients altogether nationwide. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act which President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law in 2019.

“Ipinangako kong isasabatas ko 'to para kahit wala na kami ni Pangulong Duterte sa gobyerno ay tuluy-tuloy ito. Wala itong pinipili. Basta Pilipino at poor o indigent patient ka, qualified ka sa Malasakit Center. Pera niyo ito na binabalik lang namin sa pamamagitan ng maayos na serbisyo,” continued Go.

The senator ended his message by thanking 1st District Representative Manuel Zamora, Governor Jayvee Uy and Vice Governor Maria Carmen Zamora, among others, for their cooperation and efforts to address the challenges faced by transport workers.

To create new jobs and opportunities for workers and businesses alike, Go supported various infrastructure initiatives in Davao de Oro in his capacity as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance.

He supported the construction of the Monkayo, Compostela Valley - Varuela Road and improvement of the public market in Monkayo. Other major initiatives he supported include the construction of the Nabunturan – Maco and Nabunturan - Laak roads; installation of street lights in Nabunturan; rehabilitation of the local roads and bridges in New Bataan; and the concreting of the local access road in Pantukan.

Last April 20, Go’s staff provided additional support to the soldiers at the Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr. in Mawab during a blood donation drive organized by his office in collaboration with the DOH and Armed Forces of the Philippines. All activities were held in batches in compliance with the health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

“Patuloy kami ni Pangulong Duterte na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aming makakaya. Alam namin nahihirapan kayo, kami rin ay nahihirapan na din. Subalit, kayo ang nagbibigay lakas sa amin upang malampasan natin itong krisis na ating kinakaharap. Kayo ang nagbibigay lakas sa amin para makapagserbisyo pa sa inyong lahat,” he ended.