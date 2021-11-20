"Bong Go is my presidential candidate," PRRD reiterates

CALAPAN CITY - Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has earned the praise of President Rodrigo Duterte and officials from various government agencies as he joined the Chief Executive in a visit to Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday, November 18 to inaugurate several infrastructure projects and attend a meeting with local officials.

The visit began with a tour of the Sentrong Pangkabataan Complex Project in Calapan City, conducted by Duterte and Go. Go was instrumental in the development of the sports complex, which will be completed with modern facilities and will be used by young athletes for training and activities. The project is scheduled to be completed in March 2022.

During the event, Duterte reiterated his prior pronouncement that Go is his presidential candidate, sharing how the senator became his personal aide for 23 years.

“I am not into politicking but let me just state for the record and they know that in certain terms that ang kandidato ko pagka-Presidente ay si Bong Go,” Duterte said.

The two then inspected the Calapan Port Passenger Terminal Building and the simultaneous inauguration of eight integrated seaport development projects in Mindoro. Among those who joined during the events were Oriental Mindoro Governor Bonz Dolor, Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, and Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Daniel Santiago.

During the inauguration, Tugade praised Go for his determination in pushing for the infrastructure projects that will benefit millions of Filipinos and the economy.

“Nagpapasalamat din ako sa Gabinete. Lalo’t higit ang kasama namin noon, si Senator Bong Go. Siya ho ay sigi-sige ang pagtutulak at sigi-sige ang sinasabi niya, ‘Art, gawin mo ito. Tutulungan kita rito’,” Tugade recounted.

“Tinulungan niya ako sa pag-aasikaso ng mga improvement ng puerto rito at tutulungan niya ako sa pagbabago at improvement ng paliparan,” he added.

Tugade then thanked the senator for all his assistance to the DOTr which ensured the success of its projects.

“Senator Bong Go, sir, this is the first time I’m going to say it. You have helped the Department of Transportation for so long and for so much. Accept from the bottom of my heart my gratitude for and on behalf of the Department of Transportation,“ Tugade said.

Meanwhile, Go hopes that the opening of the seaports will provide economic opportunities for Filipinos and boost inter-island transit and trade transfer between Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and nearby provinces.

During the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Presidentiables’ Forum held on November 18 at the 47th Philippine Business Conference and Expo, Go stressed the need to sustain the Build, Build, Build program with the help of the private sector, noting that, as an archipelago, the country needs connectivity through infrastructure projects, such as airports, seaports, roads and bridges.

“To sustain Build, Build, Build, we will partner with the private sector, improve and strongly pursue the collection of taxes and exercise prudent fiscal management. To ensure Build, Build, Build program’s integrity, we will intensify our anti-corruption efforts and promote Freedom of Information in the program,” he said.

The projects are part of the 484 seaport projects under the 'Build, Build, Build' infrastructure program, which is aimed at boosting the country's economic recovery and growth.

Duterte and Go were also joined by various officials and the National Task Force and Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in Region IV-B in a meeting to discuss ways to improve the government's collective efforts in addressing current challenges, such as local insurgency and terrorism, as well as illegal drugs, criminality and corruption.

Duterte and Go also attended the ceremonial start-up of the Interconnection Transmission Lines of the National Power Corporation in Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro. The project is a joint effort of the NAPOCOR, Department of Energy, electric cooperatives in the region and other energy agencies to ensure dependable power supply across the island.

Go has vowed to continue the legacy programs initiated by the current administration, including the Build Build Build Program, if elected as president.

“Itutuloy natin ang kampanya kontra iligal na droga, kriminalidad at korapsyon sa gobyerno. Tapusin at dagdagan pa ang mga Build, Build, Build projects para sa mas mabilis, ligtas at maginhawang pagbibyahe. Siguraduhin nating patuloy na pinapalakas ang ating public health care system,” Go said earlier.

Go shared that he intends to pursue and expand these efforts further toward overcoming the pandemic and achieving economic recovery, providing job opportunities and addressing hunger and poverty.

“At sa lahat ng ito, sisiguraduhin nating walang maiiwan sa ating muling pagbangon."