MANILA, Philippines -- Senator Christopher Bong Go withdraw from his vice presidential bid to run for president with Pres. Rody Duterte as his running mate.

Both God and Duterte showed up at the Comelec office this afternoon to file thier certificate of substitution.

Go is not running under the PDP-Laban party but he is the standard bearer of Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) party.