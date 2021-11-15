As Presidential aspirant, Bong Go vows to continue efforts towards pandemic recovery, solidifying Duterte legacy and protecting future of the nation

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go vowed to protect the legacy of President Rodrigo Duterte and the future of the Filipino people as he bats for the presidency in the upcoming May 2022 elections.

“Kailangan ko pong (umangat) para sa mga kapartido ko at sa sambayanang Pilipino, lalung-lalo na kay Pangulong Duterte… to save the legacy and protect the Filipino people. Ipagpapatuloy ko po ang pagbabago. Tuloy ang malasakit at tuloy ang serbisyo,” vowed Go.

Go also reminded his fellow candidates to “take into heart” the reason why they chose to seek public office and that is to provide genuine public service to the people.

“There is nothing greater than serving our fellow Filipinos with utmost sincerity and loyalty. When the dust settles and after all has been said and done, what is important is that the Filipino people should eventually be the winner in this exercise of democracy,” Go emphasized.

On November 13, Go substituted for Grepor Belgica and filed his candidacy as the standard-bearer of the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan for the presidency in 2022 polls.

He was personally accompanied by President Rodrigo Duterte in the Commission on Elections main office in Intramuros, Manila.

Go said that the move is “a collective decision of the party led by President Rodrigo Duterte” together with the alliances that it has forged.

He mentioned that running for president is a challenge to “save the legacy of President Duterte, pursue further the positive change we have started, and protect the future of our people.”

“The Duterte Administration has made many significant milestones that have benefitted our nation: from his decisive leadership, to the projects that commenced and completed under his watch, to the many programs that have improved the lives especially of those who need our help the most — the poor, the needy, the hopeless, and the helpless — all of them being our priority in our endeavors in public service,” added Go.

Central to his candidacy, according to Go, are the principles of continuity, compassion or ‘malasakit’, and genuine service that Duterte has taught him for more than two decades of working with him.

Go clarified that ambition was the last thing on his mind in reaching the decision.

“As we have learned in the past, those who seek power do not end up victorious. Voters choose leaders who have a genuine desire to serve others,” explained Go.

“While admittedly, I had my hesitations to run for President at first, I had to answer the call of many Filipinos who had sacrificed so much to give President Duterte the opportunity to serve them and would want this kind of leadership to continue through me,” he added.

Through the trust and support given to him by the Filipino people, Go vowed to “make every second count” in order to ensure that next generation of Filipinos can benefit from all the progress achieved by the Duterte administration.

Meanwhile, despite his candidacy, Go said that his focus right now is to help the government and the people surpass the challenges brought by the pandemic and “come out victorious as a united and more resilient nation.”

“In addition to my commitment to help President Duterte and my duties as an elected senator which involve pushing for various measures including helping secure the timely passage of the national budget for next year towards full pandemic recovery, I continue to spend my time with those who we committed to serve, listening to their concerns, and giving them hope of a brighter tomorrow,” the senator assured.

He also assured the public his determination to fulfill his role as a bridge for the poor, the needy, the hopeless and the helpless, bringing the government closer to them.

“As I have said before, I do not want to be remembered as just another political aspirant. I want to be remembered as a public servant whose heart belongs to the masses, accessible to every ordinary Filipino, and whose primary intent is to serve the country and build a nation that every Filipino can be proud of,” said Go.

“This is the Duterte legacy that we continue to pursue on behalf of our people who deserve nothing less but a secured future for our children,” he concluded.