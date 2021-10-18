Bong Go vows to pursue PRRD’s commitment of long-lasting peace across the country

MARAWI CITY - Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, together with President Rodrigo Duterte, honored the state security forces and the people of Marawi City for their sacrifice and courage as the nation commemorates the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Marawi from the Islamic State-linked terrorists who attacked the city in 2017.

On Saturday, October 16, President Duterte and Senator Go attended the commemoration activity held at Rizal Park in the Islamic City of Marawi in Lanao del Sur.

The senator reaffirmed that the government remains dedicated to sustaining President Duterte’s vision of long-lasting peace and development in the country.

“Importante sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte ang kapayapaan, lalo na sa Mindanao. Wala na po dapat na patayan. Sino ba namang gustong magpatayan Pilipino laban sa kapwa Pilipino? Masakit ‘yon,” said Go earlier.

“The government’s efforts in achieving sustainable peace and development across the country must be continuously pursued,” he added. In his speech, President Duterte commended the Task Force Bangon Marawi for their service and sacrifice.

He then assured that his administration will continue to exert all efforts to fully rehabilitate Marawi City and help the community build back better.

“The continued hard work of Task Force Bangon Marawi to accomplish the programs, projects, and activities under the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Program is truly commendable,” Duterte said.

“By rebuilding the lives of the displaced --- iyon ang pinakaimportante --- families, restoring damaged properties, and revitalizing disrupted socio-economic activities, you have stayed true to your commitment as agents of progress and catalysts for real change,” he continued.

The President also lauded the rehabilitation team, local leaders, and other stakeholders for their efforts to rehabilitate the Grand Mosque of Marawi.

“This place holds a historical and cultural significance in the lives of the Maranaws. We rejoice as a nation as the Grand Mosque of Marawi brings hope anew for our Muslim brothers and sisters,” said Duterte.

He also witnessed the distribution of certificates of titles for permanent housing units to internally displaced person by the National Housing Authority and the turnover of PhP76-million assistance from the Cooperative Development Authority.

Go, as a member of Senate Special Committee on Marawi Rehabilitation, also asked for cooperation among community members for the continuous bayanihan efforts in ensuring that Marawi City remains supported even in the height of the pandemic.

Senator Go also highlighted that the government will continue its efforts to address threats of terrorism.

He assured that efforts are being exerted in providing economic opportunities especially in regions in Mindanao to address poverty which becomes a root cause for conflicts.

“Talaga pong magulo noon. Pero nakita naman natin matapos maresolba ni dating Davao Mayor Duterte ang kriminalidad, naging mapayapa na ang lugar at malaki na ang pag-asenso ng negosyo at kabuhayan ng mga mamamayan,” Go previously said.

“Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa mga kapatid natin sa Mindanao upang tuluyang makamit ang inaasam na kapayapaan at kaunlaran hindi lamang para sa mga kababayan nating Muslim kundi para sa buong Pilipinas,” he continued.