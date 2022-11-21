Boxing instructor, trainee killed in Cotabato gun attack

COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen shot dead a popular boxing coach and his trainee in a daring attack in a highland town of Antipas, North Cotabatyo at dusk Sunday.

Joel Gardose Abendaño and his boxing student, Aikeeh John Anthony Necor, were walking together along a busy street in the town proper of Antipas when men on motorcycles trailing behind shot them with pistols as they got close.

In a statement Monday, the Police Regional Office-12 said Abendaño, an employee of the Antipas Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

The wounded Necor succumbed in a hospital an hour later, according to PRO-12.

Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of PRO-BAR, said Monday the Antipas municipal police force and intelligence agents from the Cotabato Provincial Police Office are together trying to identify the culprits for immediate prosecution.

He said local officials are also trying to help put a closure to the incident.

Friends and relatives told reporters the slain Abendañao is a popular boxing instructor whose students are from Antipas and nearby towns in Cotabato.