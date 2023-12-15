Breaking educational barriers: BARMM provides water transportation vehicles to Sulu, Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) continues to uphold its overarching goal of ensuring that “No Bangsamoro learner shall be left behind,” as it turned over two water vehicles worth P14,490,000 to the school divisions of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.



Funded by MBHTE under its GAAB 2023 and with contributions from the members of parliament Edie Alih and Adzar Usman through their Transitional Development Impact Fund, the speedboats were officially handed over on December 12, 2023. This initiative is in pursuit of educational inclusivity, going beyond geographical constraints.



"It has been our dream to have a speedboat because the mandate of MBHTE is that ‘No Bangsamoro child shall be left behind’. [..] It’s really hard to travel island to island,” expressed Dr. Kiram Irilis, Sulu Division Schools Division Superintendent, emphasizing the arduous journey they face in navigating between islands.



Breaking down the geographical barriers posed by the intricate network of islands in Tawi-Tawi and Sulu requires concerted effort, and MBHTE is proactively addressing this challenge, gearing toward a vision where every Bangsamoro learner has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their location.



MBHTE Minister Mohagher Iqbal emphasized the commitment of the Ministry to foster sense of inclusivity across diverse landscapes of the region and revolutionize measures to bridge transportational gaps.



"What we want is that ‘no schools divisions shall be left behind’. Island provinces pose great challenges. There are a lot of islands and areas composing island provinces that’s why it’s really hard to reach them. It requires special intervention to address challenges," Iqbal said.



In 2024, the Schools Division Office of Basilan is also expected to receive the same vehicle.



The provision of speedboats is expected to transform accessibility in island provinces, particularly the far-slung schools in Tawi-Tawi and Sulu. This effort aims to alleviate the struggles of educational resources, ensuring that even in remote areas, Bangsamoro learners are provided with necessary support to achieve their dreams.