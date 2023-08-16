Breaking: Maguindanao Sur village chair killed, councilman hurt in bomb attack

COTABATO CITY – A village chair in Maguindanao del Sur was killed while a village councilor was injured when unidentified men set off a powerful improvised bomb in Shariff Saydona Mustapha town.

Rex Torino, speaking for the local government of nearby Datu Salibo town, said Jun “Datu Manot” Silongan, chairman of Barangay Penditen, Datu Salibo, died on the spot after the blast that occurred at 8:40 a.m. in Barangay Ganta, Shariff Sadyona town.

Citing initial information, Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, commander of 601st Infantry Brigade, said one village chairman was killed and a village councilor injured.

Torino said Silongan was walking with other village officials from the barangay hall of Barangay Ganta when the blast occurred.

Silongan died due to shrapnel injuries in the head and body.

Also injured was Penditen councilor Salik Datua and another civilian who was reportedly lost a leg in the blast. They were both rushed to a hospital in Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Chairman Silongan is the brother of Datu Salibo town councilor Demson Silongan who was murdered near the town hall on April 17 this year while he was heading to the Sangguniang Bayan session hall.

Police and military bomb experts are still at the blast site conducting post blast probe.