Brig. Gen. Macaraeg launches health program for cops, kins

KORONADAL CITY – A police general in the Soccsksargen region has launched a mutual fund program he envisioned to help colleagues and uniformed personnel in need of medical attention during emergencies.

Recognizing the unprecedented challenges of police personnel under Police Regional Office (PRO-12), Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, regional director, dubbed his health care project as “HEART” which stands for “Health and Emergency Assistance for Rehabilitation and Treatment.”

“Service with a HEART” is also the battle cry of Brig. Gen. Macaraeg that he formed as he assumed the regional police office’s top post.

HEART also stands for “Humility, Enthusiasm, Aspirations, Respect, Timely and appropriate response.”

This is an advocacy Brig. Gen. Macaraeg wants every member of PRO-12 to bear in mind as they serve and protect the people.

On Monday, Brig. Gen. Macaraeg officially initiated the creation of the program that will provide financial assistance and benefits to its members and their beneficiaries who may have incurred injuries or sick.

The launching activity was graced by the Guest of Honor and Speaker, John Ralph T. Manilay, vice-president and Board of Trustee of Golden State College, wherein he turned over a cash donation of P100,000 that will serve as seed money for the newly-launched program.

“Rest assured that your investment to our program will be put to good use and will serve its purpose. Our police will be much more efficient and effective if they are well taken care of by the organization they work for,” Brig. Gen. Macaraeg said.

The mutual fund will come from minimal contributions from all members of PRO-12, including non-uniformed personnel (NUP).

“Our personnel will benefit from this program, including your immediate families,” Brig.Gen. Macaraeg said.

“Ranking police officials will have higher contributions and lesser for those with lower ranks,” he said without mentioning the amount each police have to share.

“Our NUP will have the least contribution because they are not paid as high as police officers,” he explained.

“Let’s not think of the amount we share, let’s think how we can help our needy colleagues in the uniform service,” the police official told his subordinates.