Brig. Gen. Nobleza reaffirms support for BARMM; MagNorte gets 4 patrol cars

COTABATO CITY - Brig. Gen. Allan C Nobleza, regional director of Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO BAR), has reaffirmed his full support for the Bangsamoro Region as he officially receives four brand new police patrol cars from the Bangsamoro Government through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) to be deployed in Maguindanao del Norte.

"Makakaasa kayo na ang tulong na ito ay tutugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan sa agarang pagresponde lalong lalo na sa mga pangangailangan ng mga humihingi ng tulong," Nobleza explained.

"We are dedicated to assisting the Bangsamoro Government, led by the Chief Minister. We fully support the stability, peace, and order in the entire region," the police regional chief added.

The four police cars were funded by the Transitional Development Impact Fund (TDIF), which can be used to implement projects that will positively impact the Bangsamoro Region's continuous development during the Transition Period.

The TDIF is implemented by various ministries in collaboration with the Office of Members of Parliament of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, which in this case is the Office of MP Atty Raissa H Jajurie.

“Ang kapangyarihan ng BARMM Government pagdating sa peace and order ay limited, so we rely on institutions like the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). Sana po ay makaambag (ang police patrol cars) for [peace and order] sa Maguindanao del Norte,” Jajurie said.

Support for peace in Maguindanao del Norte

Meanwhile, Nobleza expressed appreciation for the MILG's proposal to include the construction of a Provincial Police Headquarters in Maguindanao del Norte in the coming year.

"If there are resources that can be mobilized, we will mobilize them. Our proposal [for funding for FY 2024] includes the construction of the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Building, according to MILG Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo.

“The BARMM Government is here to support the PNP to stabilize peace and order in the region. We anticipate that this equipment will contribute to maintaining peace and order in the area and we hope the good partnership between the Bangsamoro Government and the PNP will continue," he continued.

Four brand new police cars were also turned over to the PNP PRO BAR through the TDIF in March of this year, bringing the total number of police patrol cars under the TDIF of MP Atty Jajurie implemented by the Ministry to eight.

According to Nobleza, the PNP PRO BAR has already received 26 police patrol cars from the Bangsamoro Government, which are now being used by various police stations throughout the region.

Reaping the benefits of peace sacrifices

In his message, Bangsamoro Senior Minister Abunawas L Maslamama emphasized that among the many activities of the Bangsamoro Government, the turnover of brand new police patrol cars signifies that "we have already harvested the fruits of our endeavor."

"These are the fruits of what we have done before, and we are very lucky because these were all just parts of plans before, but now we are harvesting the fruits," Abunawas added.

The Senior Minister also hopes that the strong partnership between the PNP and the Bangsamoro Government will continue to be strong in the implementation of programs and projects aimed at ensuring the region's peace and order.

Meanwhile, the transfer of police vehicles was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement by Mubarak T Dumato, a member of the Maguindanao del Norte Transition Team, who represented Maguindanao del Norte Governor Abdulraof A. Macacua.

One of the Ministry's functions is to implement plans, policies, programs, and projects to promote public order and safety, as well as disaster preparedness, throughout the BARMM.