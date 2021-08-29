Brig. Gen. Ugale installs Maguindanao's new police provincial director

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao – A new police director for Maguindanao has formally assumed office Saturday, replacing Colonel Donald Madamba, during turn over ceremonies held here.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, police director for the Bangsamoro Region, administered the turn over rites for the assumption of Colonel Jibin Bongcayao, replaing Colonel Madamba during ceremonies held at Camp Datu Akilan, the police provincial office.

Bongcayao, in his acceptance speech, has appreciated his predecessor for his vast contribution to the peace and security of the province and asked the support and cooperation of the Maguindanao PPO police force.

"I am wholeheartedly accepting these tasks entrusted to me and I am asking every member of this PPO to work and cooperate with me in serving the people of Maguindanao and make this province a peaceful and prosperous area in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region,” Colonel Bongcayao said.