Broadcast-print journalist Malu Cadeliña-Manar succumbs to cardiac arrest

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Veteran print and broadcast journalist Malu Cadeliña-Manar "writes 30" Sunday night.

She succumbed to cardiac arrest Sunday night. She is 52-years-old.

She was rushed to Kidapawan Medical Specialist Hospital after complaining of breast pain but breathed her last at about 6:30 p.m.

Malu Manar was a public affairs anchorperson of Ronda FM in Kidapawan City and correspondent of on line news portal www.mindanews.com and Manila Bulletin national newspaper at the time of her demise.

A multi-awarded radiowoman and writer, Malu Manar had been with the Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation (NDBC) for many years. She received numerous awards as radio personality and training overseas as print journalists.

A very credible broadcast journalist, she fought hard against envelomental journalism and attacks against the fourth estate.

She retired from NDBC in March 2019 to try her luck in local politics but failed in her bid for a city council seat.

She returned to her "first love," and hosted daily morning public affairs program over Ronda FM in Kidapawan City.

Below was her last FB post four hours before she passed away.