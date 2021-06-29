  Tuesday Jun, 29 2021 09:05:20 PM

BTA bill requires students to plant trees

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 13:30 PM Tue Jun 29, 2021
69
By: 
Publication and Media Relations Division
Photo courtesy of BTA Parliament.

COTABATO CITY — A measure requiring students to plant trees in the region has been presented in the Bangsamoro Parliament. 

Parliament Bill No.106 or the ‘BARMM Tree Planting Act’ aims to protect forests and address climate change in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) by obliging all students in grade six to grade 12 and graduating college students from both public and private schools, to plant at least two trees every year.

Under the proposed measure filed by Rasul Ismael, students will be required to plant trees as part of their enrollment and graduation requirements. 

He said that if properly implemented, this effort will result in the planting of at least 22 million new trees every year.

“Even with a survival rate of only 10 percent, this would mean an additional 110,000 trees would be available for the youth to enjoy when they assume the mantle of leadership in the future,” he added.

The Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE), Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE), and relevant local government units (LGUs) will determine appropriate sites for the proposed activity.

Aside from MBHTE and MENRE, the agencies to lead the implementation of this bill are:

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR);
Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG);
Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST); and 
Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs (MIPA).

The Community Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO) of MENRE and MAFAR are responsible for maintaining the seedling bank needed to execute this act. (Publication and Media Relations Division)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lorenzana remains in favor of the BTA extension

COTABATO CITY — Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has expressed his full support for extending the Bangsamoro...

Sanggol sa Norala, South Cotabato, inilagay sa bag at isinabit sa gate ng isang bahay

KORONADAL CITY- Nasa mabuting kalagayan na ngayon ang isang sanggol na inabandona sa harap ng isang tahanan sa Norala, South Cotabato kaninang...

15 bahay, pananim nasira dahil sa malakas na hangin at ulan sa Tupi, SoCot

TUPI, SOUTH COTABATO - Nagpapatuloy pa ang damage assessment ng Tupi Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) matapos ang...

BTA bill requires students to plant trees

COTABATO CITY — A measure requiring students to plant trees in the region has been presented in the Bangsamoro Parliament.  Parliament...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption in coastal areas of DOS, Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate clearing of vegetation in the area and prevent unnecessary interruptions due to tree branches hitting transmission...