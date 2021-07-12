  Monday Jul, 12 2021 04:34:02 PM

BTA leader named chair of task force for decommissioned combatants

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 14:00 PM Mon Jul 12, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Moro parliamentarian Atty. Laisa Masuhud Alamia is the government representative to the Task Force for Decommissioned Combatants and their Communities (TFDCC) raising issues during one of BTA plenary sessions. (BTA photo)

COTABATO CITY  – A ranking member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao has been given additional task for the sake of Bangsamoro that she did not refuse but enthusiastically accepted.

BTA Parliament Minority Leader Atty. Laisa Masuhud Alamia has taken another leadership role after she was designated by the national government as chair of the Task Force for Decommissioned Combatants and their Communities (TFDCC).

The task force undertakes “all efforts related to socioeconomic and development programs for Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants and their communities,” and is led by designated representatives from the GPH and the MILF.

MP Alamia is more than qualified for the new roles as recognized by the GPH Peace Implementing Panel and recommended due to her “deep understanding of the Bangsamoro context and its socioeconomic environment along with technical expertise and vast experience and network in the local community.”

This assignment ties in with her work as member of the Bangsamoro Parliament where she has consistently authored and supported progressive legislation and programs that focus on transitional justice and reconciliation.

Aside from working on women’s and children’s issues, she has also advocated for the rights and welfare of decommissioned combatants who stand to benefit from reintegration support that the government has promised early on in the peace process.

She has been a leading Moro woman figure in many advocacies for the welfare of Bangsamoro people in Mindanao.

Her vast experiences as dedicated and committed public servant with no corruption records made her the right and ideal choice to do the job. 

 

