BTA okays bill creating office that provides financial aid to elder Mujahideens

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Parliament's Social Services and Development Committee approved BTA Bill No. 44, or the Bangsamoro Mujahideen Under Special Circumstance Act of 2024, on Friday, January 12, following its thorough review of the 15-section bill.

Introduced by the Government of the Day, BTA Bill No. 44 aims to establish the Office of the Bangsamoro Mujahideen Under Special Circumstance (OBMUSC), an office dedicated to providing financial assistance to Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) mujahideen who are senior citizens and permanently disabled.

The bill prioritizes MILF and MNLF mujahideen who have participated in the struggle for the right to self-determination of the Bangsamoro people for at least 20 years, between 1969 and 2014.

According to CSSD Chair Engr. Aida Silongan, the committee aims to have the bill passed before the end of the month.

The bill was authored by the Government of the Day which refers to BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, his cabinet members, and MILF and MNLF-appointed Members of Parliament. (LTAIS-Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)