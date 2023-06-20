BTA okays bill transferring BARMM seat to Parang, MagNorte

COTABATO CITY ― The Bangsamoro Parliament has approved BTA Bill No. 43 on its third and final reading, authorizing the relocation of the government seat from Cotabato City to Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The bill, also known as the Seat of Government Act of 2023, received overwhelming support from the members of Parliament, with 47 affirmative votes, zero negative votes, and six abstentions.

Parang, a municipality situated in Maguindanao del Norte, is strategically located and provides a more geographically favorable position for the government seat.

The new government center will house the offices of the Wali and the Chief Minister, the Bangsamoro Parliament, as well as BARMM ministries, offices, and agencies.

Floor Leader Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba expressed her confidence that all constituencies within the Bangsamoro region will benefit from the enactment of the bill. She highlighted the potential for new opportunities to arise as a result of the approval of the bill.

She said that the relocation of the seat of government is expected to promote better accessibility, foster regional development, and strengthen the BARMM's capacity to serve its constituents effectively.

It will also serve as a catalyst for the development of the municipality, contributing to its economic transformation and providing a platform for showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage.

The selection process for the new seat of government involved careful consideration of various criteria. Factors such as location and accessibility, land availability and sustainability, infrastructure and utilities, economic and institutional services, social and political accessibility, peace and order conditions, and the potential for enhancing BARMM development were taken into account.

After careful evaluation, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, emerged as the top choice among the competing locations.

The Committee on the Establishment of the Seat of Government of the BARMM will be responsible for identifying the specific site and area for the Bangsamoro Government Center.

The physical transfer of the seat of government from Cotabato City to Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, will occur gradually once the necessary infrastructure, such as office buildings, roads, utilities, and communication systems, is completed.

Atty. Dumama-Alba said that the Bangsamoro Parliament will work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and effective implementation of the necessary infrastructure and administrative changes.