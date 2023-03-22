BTA okays reso asking CM Ebrahim to grant inflation relief aid to BARMM officials, employees

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) has adopted Resolution No. 205, requesting the Office of Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim to grant an inflation relief assistance not exceeding Php 15,000.00 to officials and employees of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Government of whatever status including persons engaged under contracts of service and job order.

It shall exclude Members of the Parliament, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Director Generals, and heads of offices.

The approved resolution was initially proposed by Members of the Parliament Atty. Suharto Ambolodto, Atty. Omar Yasser Sema, Amilbahar Mawallil, Atty. Laisa Alamia, Atty. Rasol Mitmug, Engr. Baintan Ampatuan, Engr. Mustapha Loong, Rasul Esmael, Atty. Ishak Mastura at Ben Loong.

All MPs present also joined the sponsorship of the measure.

MP Ambolodto said there is a need for financial assistance to alleviate the burden of the regional government employees during this upward trend in regional inflation aggravated by the usual rise in prices during Ramadhan.

“The grant of financial assistance to the regional government employees will also redound to the benefit of entrepreneurs of basic commodities as it will contain the reduction in the purchasing capabilities of most of the consumers,” Ambolodto noted.

The Regional Statistical Office in the BARMM of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported the sustained surge in the rate of inflation in the Bangsamoro since April 2022 where the rate rose to 2.1% then 2.45 in May, 3.1% in June, 3.6% in July, 4.9% in August, then 6% in September, 6.5% in October, 6% in November, and 6.3% in December before it jumped to 7.8% in January 2023.