  Wednesday Mar, 22 2023 12:29:09 PM

BTA okays reso asking CM Ebrahim to grant inflation relief aid to BARMM officials, employees

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 08:15 AM Wed Mar 22, 2023
41
By: 
MP Ambolodto press statement

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) has adopted Resolution No. 205, requesting the Office of Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim to grant an inflation relief assistance not exceeding Php 15,000.00 to officials and employees of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Government of whatever status including persons engaged under contracts of service and job order.

It shall exclude Members of the Parliament, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Director Generals, and heads of offices.

The approved resolution was initially proposed by Members of the Parliament Atty. Suharto Ambolodto, Atty. Omar Yasser Sema, Amilbahar Mawallil, Atty. Laisa Alamia, Atty. Rasol Mitmug, Engr. Baintan Ampatuan, Engr. Mustapha Loong, Rasul Esmael, Atty. Ishak Mastura at Ben Loong.

All MPs present also joined the sponsorship of the measure.

MP Ambolodto said there is a need for financial assistance to alleviate the burden of the regional government employees during this upward trend in regional inflation aggravated by the usual rise in prices during Ramadhan.

“The grant of financial assistance to the regional government employees will also redound to the benefit of entrepreneurs of basic commodities as it will contain the reduction in the purchasing capabilities of most of the consumers,” Ambolodto noted.

The Regional Statistical Office in the BARMM of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported the sustained surge in the rate of inflation in the Bangsamoro since April 2022 where the rate rose to 2.1% then 2.45 in May, 3.1% in June, 3.6% in July, 4.9% in August, then 6% in September, 6.5% in October, 6% in November, and 6.3% in December before it jumped to 7.8% in January 2023.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 22, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   FASTING MONTH o Ramadan, bukas na magsisimula, ayon sa BARMM Darul Ifta 2   SA SENTRO NG POLOMOLOK, mga naka...

BARMM adjusts work duration during Ramadhan

COTABATO CITY—Bangsamoro Government modified the working schedule of officials and employees in BARMM during the observance of the holy month of...

"No Helmet, No Travel" policy balik na sa Kidapawan City

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Ito ang kinumpirma ni City Mayor Atty. Jose Paolo Evangelista sa Radyo BIDA. Nilinaw nitong tanging Traffic Management...

DA-12 employee dies in Tantangan highway mishap

Empleyado ng DA patay matapos sumalpok sa kasalubong na pick-up sa Tantangan TANTANGAN, South Cotabato- Patay matapos maaksidente sa daan ang...

Estudyante, patay sa pamamaril sa Cotabato City

DEAD ON ARRIVAL sa ospital ang biktimang si John Carlo Quezon 20 years old makaraang pagbabarilin 8:20 kagabi Sinabi ni Cotabato City Police...